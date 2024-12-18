  1. World
In past two months;

Israel carries out nearly 100 strikes on schools in Gaza

TEHRAN, Dec. 18 (MNA) – The Israeli regime has attacked schools in the Gaza Strip almost 100 times over the past two months, Arab sources said, citing a report by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

The OCHA informs that UN agencies have documented 95 Israeli attacks on school buildings in the embattled enclave between October 6 and December 15. The majority of these buildings served as shelters for displaced Palestinians. The report noted that the attacks included "61 incidents in North Gaza governorate. On 14 and 15 December alone, four schools were hit," Al Jazeera reported.

Israel waged a genocidal war on the besieged Gaza on October 7, 2023, after the Palestinian Hamas Resistance group carried out a historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

