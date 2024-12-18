US may deploy tactical nuclear weapons in UK

According to The Daily Telegraph, the United States has been creating a storage facility for tactical nuclear weapons at Lakenheath. The construction is to be completed within the next few years.

The report says that the United States currently has about 100 B61 nuclear bombs in its bases in European countries, such as Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands, Turkey, and Germany. Another 150 bombs are stored on the US territory and can be dropped by F-35 fighter jets.

The newspaper said that on top of that, the United Kingdom and France are discussing bilateral cooperation aimed at developing their own tactical nuclear weapons in an apparent bid to reduce their military dependence on Washington.

