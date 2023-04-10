Hungarian, Australian film festivals to host “Kal Fatemeh”

Directed by Mehdi Zamanpur Kiasari, the Iranian documentary film “Kal Fatemeh” is scheduled to participate in the 33rd Media Wave International Film Festival and the 17th Sydney Women's International Film Festival in Australia.

Media Wave International Film Festival will be held on 26-28 April in Hungray and Sydney Women's International Film Festival will be held on May 1 to 7 in Australia.

The documentary is about Kal Fatemeh, a woman who lives on her own farm away from the village with her two sons. She runs a farm and rears cattle for a living, meeting many challenges. She grieves over her daughter’s situation, as she has had an unhappy past.

