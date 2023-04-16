Three Syrian servicemen killed in drone attack

Members of terrorist groups used drones to attack the positions of Syrian government forces in the country’s Latakia Governorate, killing three Syrian servicemen, said Oleg Gurinov, the deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria.

"Over the past 24 hours, one shelling attack and two drone strikes were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone," he said, TASS reported.

"As a result of these attacks, three Syrian servicemen were killed and two injured," Gurinov continued.

According to the official, the terrorists targeted the positions of Syrian government troops near the settlements of Safsafa, Kara-Kilisa, and Kastal al-Bordj in the Latakia governorate.

According to the 2017 agreement among Iran, Russia, and Turkey as the guarantor countries of the Astana Peace Talks, four de-escalation zones were established in Syria.

Three regions came under the control of the Syrian army in 2018, but the fourth region, which includes Idlib province in northwestern Syria and small parts of Latakia, Hama, and Aleppo provinces, is still under the control of terrorist and adversary groups.

At the end of the summer of 2018, the leaders of Russia and Turkey reached an agreement in Sochi, Russia, during which Turkey promised to remove or disarm the terrorists based in this region without bloodshed.

MP/PR