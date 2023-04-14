Iran-Saudi agreement has great effects on region

Addressing a ceremony on the occasion of International Quds Day, Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah said, "Marking Quds International Day sends a message of solidarity with the sacrificing Palestinian people. Muslims and Christians as well as Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Church of Resurrection in Palestine are not left alone. Marking Quds International Day is aimed at intimidating the Israeli enemy that feels concerned and has made void threats to all the surrounding countries."

International Quds Day is among the legacies of the late founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Imam Khomeini, who is revered as a spiritual leader by Muslims across the world. Back in 1979, shortly after leading an Islamic Revolution which toppled the US-backed Shah of Iran, Ayatollah Khomeini named the last Friday of the fasting month of Ramadan the Quds Day.

Every year on the last Friday of Ramadan, worldwide rallies are held to support the Palestinian people’s resistance against Israel and the struggle to liberate their territories which have been occupied since 1967.

The annual event is seen as an opportunity for freedom-seeking people across the world, regardless of faith, to voice their support for the Palestinian cause and vent their anger at Israel.

Nasrallah went on to say, "Great developments took place last year at the international and regional level and for the Palestinian nation."

He highlighted the decline of the US hegemony, saying, "America was obliged to back off in Venezuela after a political and economic siege. One of the most important factors behind the regional changes is the milestone US defeat in Afghanistan. Israel, Persian Gulf states, and other regional countries have become convinced that the US is unreliable for protection."

"The US is now concentrating on the confrontation with Russia and China more than Eastern Asia and the Middle East," the Hezbollah chief said, adding that when the US is no longer the lone power in the region, Israeli deterrence will be negatively affected."

The Secretary-General of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement also pointed to the restoration of ties between Syria and Arab countries, saying that the ties restoration between Damascus and some Arab countries as well as the Turkish endeavor to normalize relations with Syria are important developments.

Elsewhere, he said, "Hezbollah will resort to silence and avoid clarifying the missile fire from Southern Lebanon in order to keep ‘Israel’ confused and terrible. It is forbidden to reassure the Israeli enemy as part of the balance of deterrence. Israelis themselves acknowledge that the response to the missile fire from Lebanon was feeble."

"The Israeli raid on Southern Lebanon did not target any site for Hezbollah or Hamas," Nasrallah underlined.

The Hezbollah chief also in reaction to the Zionist prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's latest remarks said, "All Israeli threats are useless."

"Syria considers several factors before deciding a response to the Israeli raids as its army units are deployed along hundreds of kilometers in face of the terrorist groups," he added.

"Israeli enemy must beware that Syria may respond at a certain time to its raids. Your follies may lead to an all-out war in the whole region," Nasrallah warned the Israeli regime.

Referring to the agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia, the Hezbollah secretary-general said, "The agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia has great effects on the region and will slow down the normalization process [between the Zionist regime and some Arab states]."

Nasrallah also said that Israel is too coward to dare to attack Iran. He warned the US and the Israeli regime, saying that Muslim sanctuaries and Palestinian nation are our red lines.

