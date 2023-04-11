US carries out airstrikes on Syria's Deir ez-Zor

Some news sources on Tuesday quoted Russia Today as saying that the US-led coalition targeted some areas in the northeast of Deir ez-Zor with airstrikes after their base in the Koniko gas field in eastern Syria was targeted with three rockets on Monday.

The report comes as the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that the international coalition base in the Konico gas field was attacked with a rocket, claiming that the attack did not cause casualties or material damage.

Koniko gas field is one of the largest US military bases in Deir ez-Zor in eastern Syria. The base had been targeted by rockets several times before.

