SDF cmdr. killed in drone attack in NE Syria

Media sources reported early Friday that a vehicle belonging to Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) came under drone attack in Syria's Qamishli city.

According to the report, one of the SDF commanders was killed, and one of his companions, whose identity has not been announced, was wounded in the attack.

No group has claimed responsibility for this attack, but usually, Turkey carries out such attacks against the SDF forces.

The SDF forces have not yet released a statement about this attack.

RHM/5754390