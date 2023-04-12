  1. Politics
Syria, Tunisia decide to reopen embassies, appoint envoys

TEHRAN, Apr. 12 (MNA) – Syria and Tunisia have announced in a joint statement on Wednesday that in response to the Tunisian President's initiative to appoint an ambassador for his country in Damascus, Syria decided to reopen its embassy in Tunisia.

The statement read that in response to the initiative of the President of the Republic of Tunisia, Kais Saeed, to appoint an ambassador to the Syrian Arab Republic, the Syrian government announced its immediate approval of this appointment, and decided to reopen the Syrian embassy in Tunisia and to appoint an ambassador for it in the upcoming period, according to SANA.

“Out of both sides’ keenness to restore the Syrian-Tunisian relations to their normal track, consultation and coordination are ongoing between the foreign ministers of the two countries to further consolidate the deep-rooted ties of brotherhood binding Syria and Tunisia, and to uplift the values of solidarity between them serving the interests of their two brotherly peoples,” the statement added.

