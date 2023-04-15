Syria-Turkey reconciliation very important shift in region

Speaking at a news conference in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Sergey Lavrov said holding quadrilateral meetings is in the interest of all four countries, Anadolu Agency reported.

The minister pointed out that Iran, Russia, Syria and Turkey repeatedly reaffirmed respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria, advocated a full-fledged settlement taking into account the interests of Syrian people, and also condemned actions that encourage separatism.

The diplomat added that based on these grounds a substantive conversation with the main purpose of reconciliation between Syria and Turkey should start.

"This would be a very important shift in the situation in the region, which we are ready to promote in every possible way and which we are ready to encourage in every possible way," he said.

Earlier, Mevlut Cavusoglu, the Turkish foreign minister, noted that the quadrilateral meeting would take place in early May.

"We think it will happen in a period like the beginning of May, according to the preliminary information we received from the Russians. It will be in Moscow ... It is currently scheduled for early May," Cavusoglu said.

SKH/PR