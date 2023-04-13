  1. Politics
Syria, S Arabia issue joint statement on bilateral ties

TEHRAN, Apr. 13 (MNA) – Saudi Arabia and Syria have pledged to seek a political solution to the crises besetting the latter, according to a joint statement released after a meeting between the two countries’ foreign ministers in Jeddah on Wednesday.

Saudi’s Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan and Syria’s Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad held discussions on Syria’s unity, security, stability and territorial integrity, Arab News reported. 

The ministers welcomed the start of procedures for resuming consular services and flights between the two countries, according to the statement.

The two sides also agreed on the importance of resolving Syria’s humanitarian challenges and creating a suitable environment for aid to reach all regions of the country.

Among the issues discussed was finding ways to ensure the return of external and internal refugees to their homes.

The ministers also stressed the importance of enhancing Syria’s security, and introducing measures to tackle terrorism, drug smuggling and trafficking.

National reconciliation in Syria remained a key outcome of all efforts now being undertaken, the ministers stated.

Mekdad thanked Saudi Arabia for its assistance to resolve the crisis in Syria, and for the aid sent to the country after the recent earthquakes.

The Kingdom’s Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed Al-Khuraiji on Wednesday welcomed Mekdad at King Abdulaziz Airport in Jeddah.

