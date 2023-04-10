Iran Greco-Roman wrestlers crowned Asian championships

The second day of the Asian championships was held in Kazakhstan and two Iranian wrestlers made it to the finals and two others went to the ranking meeting.

With the four gold medals grabbed on the first day, the Iranian national team won the Asian championship title by obtaining the necessary points before the final matches and classification.

Earlier on Sunday, Iranian Greco-Roman wrestlers claimed four gold medals in the 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships.

Pouya Dadmarz, who had defeated Taiga Onishi (JPN) and Ikhtiyor Botirov (UZB), defeated Indian Rupin Sonipat 3-1 in the final match of the 55kg.

Iran’s Iman Mohammadi defeated Shermukhammad Sharibjanov from Uzbekistan 9-0 in the final bout of the 63kg. He had emerged victorious over Indian Neeraj Chhikara and South Korean Song Jin-seub.

Nasser Alizadeh also claimed third gold for the Iranian team, beating Kazakhstan’s Nursultan Tursynov 8-0 in the final bout of 87kg.

Amin Mirzazadeh won Iran’s fourth gold, beating Chinese wrestler Meng Lingzhe 2-0 in the 130kg final.

Amin Kavianinejad pulled out of the final match of the 77kg due to the injury and seized the silver.

