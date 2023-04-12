Saudi Council of Ministers hold meeting on Iran

Chaired by the King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the meeting was held in Jeddah.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud was also present at the meeting as the head of the Council of Ministers of Saudi Arabia.

During the meeting, the restoration of Tehran-Riyadh relations and the consultations held between the two countries in Beijing were specifically discussed. Saudis also stressed the need for coordination regarding the necessary measures to resume diplomatic and consular activity between the two sides.

Expanding Iran-Saudi Arabia cooperation and the security and stability of the region were other topics discussed during the meeting.

Following the meeting of Rear Admiral Shamkhani, the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), and his Saudi Arabian counterpart in the Chinese capital recently, it was agreed that Tehran and Riadh resume diplomatic ties after 7 years.

Based on the agreements between the two countries, a technical delegation from Riyadh arrived in Tehran on Saturday for the resumption of official relations and the activation of relations, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kan'ani said on Monday. He added that the Saudi delegation is reviewing the conditions for the reopening of the embassy in Tehran and the consulate general in Mashhad.

He added that an Iranian delegation will depart for Saudi Arabia in the coming days to lay the ground for the reopening of the embassy and consulate general, as well as Iran's office in the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

"We believe that the improvement of relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia will have regional and extra-regional positive effects in addition to bilateral dimensions," he emphasized.

