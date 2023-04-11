  1. Politics
Iran to hold Quds-focused meeting in Nigeria

TEHRAN, Apr. 11 (MNA) – A seminar entitled “Quds, Humanity and Awareness” is to be held in Nigeria, the cultural attache at the Iranian embassy in Abuja said.

Iran’s cultural attache in Nigeria has planned to hold a specialized panel on the Palestine cause in a bid to familiarize the Nigerian people with the events that have occurred around Quds throughout history.

The meeting is to raise awareness of the duties of the people towards Quds and create more cohesion in the implementation of appropriate programs on International Quds Day.

Some 10 figures are to deliver speeches in line with the issue of Quds in the specialized meeting.

“Quds, Humanity and Awareness” is scheduled to be held on Thursday, April 13.

