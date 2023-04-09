Raeisi stresses preserving Syrian territorial integrity

Raeisi made the remarks in a phone conversation with his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad on Sunday.

Stating that the world order is changing in favor of the Axis of Resistance and against the Arrogance System and the Zionist regime, the Iranian President added that the Zionists' crimes are a sign of the regime's weakness and desperation and it also bears testimony to the reality that the future is bright and promising for the Resistance movement.

The Syrian president, for his part, congratulated Ramadan to Raeisi and pointed to four decades of the Iranian and Syrian nations' resistance gainst their enemies.

He stated that today, the sign of collapse in the Zionist society is evident.

Assad considered the downing Israel regime to be the result of the resistance, especially the resistance of the Palestinian nation.

MP