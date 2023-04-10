World, region welcomed Iran-S Arabia restoration of ties

Arif Alavi made the remarks In the fifth edition of the international conference "Message of Islam" being held in the city of Islamabad on Monday.

He warned of the danger of the spread of violence, extremism and terrorism and its impact on the security and stability of the countries of the region and the world.

The Pakistani president called for the importance of supporting continuous efforts to unify the words and ranks of the Islamic world, and other important points and topics at the internal and international levels, noting that the Conference on the Message of Islam is taking place at a very important stage amid difficult political conditions, economic, food and health challenges, and climate and environmental variables that the countries of the region and the world are exposed to, and that threaten the interests the economy of Arab and Islamic countries;

As regards the restoration of diplomatic relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Saudi Arabia he said that it was widely welcomed in the region and the world and became a model for addressing the challenges facing Muslims.

Alavi considered the escalation of the tensions in occupied Palestine and the recent events in the Al-Aqsa Mosque to be a matter of concern and regret for the Muslims of the world.

The President of Pakistan also expressed concern about the discrimination against Muslims in the world, as well as the situation of Muslims and their oppression in the Indian subcontinent.

He stated that Muslims need self-restraint and tolerance to overcome common challenges and issues with alignment and coordination.

