Iran’s envoy in Syria honored due to tremendous efforts

President Bashar al-Assad awarded the Iranian Ambassador to Damascus, Mahdi Sobhani, the Syrian Order of Merit, of the excellent degree, SANA reported.

Sobhani has been awarded the Syrian Order of Merit for his efforts in developing Syrian-Iranian relations and for his dedication to carrying out his duties as his country’s ambassador to Syria.

The medal was presented by Assistant Foreign and Expatriates Minister Ayman Sousan.

“President Bashar Al-Assad issued a decree awarding the Syrian Order of Merit, of the excellent degree to the Ambassador Sobhani as an expression of the strategic relations between the two countries and in appreciation of the Ambassador’s career in Syria," Sousan said at a farewell ceremony held in Damascus on the occasion of the end of Sobhani ‘s duties as his country’s Ambassador to Syria.

Sousan praised Sobhani’s important role and his tremendous efforts to boost and consolidate the relations between the two countries and open new horizons for them, expressing his high appreciation for the stances of Iran, which firmly stood by Syria in the face of the unjust war.

He stressed that Syrian-Iranian relations that are rooted and solid are based on a set of values, principles, and positions, foremost of which is respect for the sovereignty of States and the right of peoples to live and to own their national choices.

Sobhani expressed his sincere thanks and gratitude to President al-Assad for granting him this medal, considering it an incentive to continue working to strengthen bilateral relations, expressing his thanks to the Syrian government and people.

Sobhani pointed out that Syrian-Iranian relations are deep, strategic, and distinguished, and there is great cooperation in the political, military, economic, cultural, scientific, and educational fields.

He referred to cooperation at the political level, consultations and regular visits of delegations between the two countries, the signing of agreements in the interest of the two peoples, and cooperation at the regional, international, and multilateral levels.

