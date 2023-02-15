Iranian envoy holds talks with Syrian deputy FM

Iran’s Mehdi Sobhani held talks with Syria’s Ayman Sosan.
TEHRAN, Feb. 15 (MNA) – Iranian Ambassador to Syria has met and held talks with the Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister.
Iran’s Mehdi Sobhani held talks with Syria’s Ayman Sosan.
During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on bilateral relations.
The two officials also discussed the latest regional and international issues.
