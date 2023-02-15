  1. Politics
Iranian envoy holds talks with Syrian deputy FM

TEHRAN, Feb. 15 (MNA) – Iranian Ambassador to Syria has met and held talks with the Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister.

Iran’s Mehdi Sobhani held talks with Syria’s Ayman Sosan.

During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on bilateral relations.

The two officials also discussed the latest regional and international issues.

