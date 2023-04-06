Iranian, Chinese FMs meet in Beijing

The meeting took place hours after the top Iranian diplomat and his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud signed a joint statement on bilateral relations in the Chinese capital.

The meeting between Amir-Abdollahian and Farhan Al Saud in Beijing was the first formal meeting between Iran and Saudi Arabia after seven years of severed ties.

The two sides agreed to restore their diplomatic relations based on a deal brokered by China and signed by Iranian and Saudi top security officials on March 10, 2023.

MNA