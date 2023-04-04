Iran FM, Mauritania min. of Islamic affairs meet in Tehran

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met Dah Ould Sidi Ould Amar Taleb the Minister of Islamic Affairs of Mauritania, during which he congratulated the government and nation of Mauritania on the holy month of Ramadan.

The Iranian minister also appreciated the Mauritania minister for participating in the Tehran-hosted International Exhibition of the Holy Quran.

In the meeting, Amir-Abdollahian conveyed the warm greetings of Iran's President to the President of Mauritania, Mohamed Ould Ghazouani.

The Iranian minister praised the positions of the Mauritanian government and nation in supporting the cause of Palestine.

Dah Ould Sidi Ould Amar Taleb, for his part, conveyed the warm greetings of the high-ranking officials of his country to the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the people of Iran.

The Minister of Islamic Affairs of Mauritania stated, "We welcome the agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia and we hope that the agreement will benefit the people of the two countries, the region and all Islamic countries."

The Mauritanian minister appreciated Iran's support for the Palestinian nation and stated that the Palestinian issue is not merely the issue of the Palestinian nation but the issue of the entire Islamic nation and Iran spearheads other nations in that regard.

