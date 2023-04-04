Zionists attack on Syria sign of regime's internal collapse

Mokhber made the remarks on Tuesday, during the funeral ceremony of the two IRGC martyrs who were killed during the recent Israeli regime's attack on Syria.

Considering the attack a violation of international law, Mokhber stressed that the action is another sign of the internal collapse of the usurping regime.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) military advisers Milad Heidari, 32, and Meqdad Mehqani, 31, were killed in Israel’s Friday aerial assaults on the suburbs of Damascus.

“Undoubtedly, the crimes of the fake and criminal Zionist regime will not go unanswered and it will pay the price,” the IRGC said in a statement on Sunday.

The Israeli regime is known as one of the main supporters of terrorist groups that have battled the government of President Bashar al-Assad since foreign-sponsored militancy erupted in Syria in early 2011.

Iran maintains an advisory mission in Syria, helping it in the face of terrorism. Back in 2017, the advisory assistance helped Damascus vanquish the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group.

