Trump sworn in as the new US president

Donald Trump was sworn in as 47th US president. The inauguration ceremony in Washington, DC was attended by outgoing President Joe Biden, Argentine President Javier Milei, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and others.

The swearing-in marked the culmination of a four-year journey for Trump, whom many Republicans distanced themselves from following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, but nonetheless supported during his third campaign for the White House. Trump’s running mate, J.D. Vance of Ohio, was sworn in as vice president.

In his speech, Trump issued his first executive orders. Donald Trump declared national emergency on US border with Mexico. Trump said he will declare cartels as foreign terrorist organizations.

He said he will make America exporter of energy to all over the world.

According to the new US president, he will sign executive order to bring back free speech to America, end govt. censorship.

He added that he will change the name 'Gulf of Mexico' to 'Gulf of America'.

