Jan 20, 2025, 5:32 PM

Pakistan president officially welcomes Iran’s top general

TEHRAN, Jan. 20 (MNA) – The Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces, Major General Mohammad Bagheri was officially welcomed by the president of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari on Monday.

Iran’s top general is on a two-day trip to Pakistan at the invitation of Pakistan’s Army Chief, General Asim Munir. He is scheduled to meet with senior Pakistani military officials, as well as the president, prime minister, and minister of defense.

The agenda for discussions includes the expansion of defense and military cooperation, border security, the fight against terrorism, and the latest developments in the region.

Gen. Bagheri noted that Iran shares a long border with Pakistan, and both nations are working to resolve security issues while transforming the border regions into “a place for broad economic connections”.

