Iran invited to take part at upcoming AMAN-25 naval exercise

Iran was invited to take part in the upcoming AMAN-25 naval exercise, hosted by Pakistani Navy, said General Bagheri at the end of his visit to Pakistan on Monday while talking to reporters, adding that Iran agreed to participate.

The upcoming AMAN-25 multinational naval exercise which is scheduled from February 7 to 11, 2025, in Karachi, has garnered significant attention, especially with expectations of the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLA Navy) of China actively participating.

"The most important topics discussed today were the issue of improving and enhancing the security of the two countries [through cooperation], and issues related to the shared borders and dealing with terrorists in the border areas were discussed and decided in detail," the Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces further told reporters.

"The expansion of relations between the Iranian and Pakistani armed forces in various fields was also discussed," he continued.

Bagheri also said that there were lengthy talks on issues of mutual interest in the region, including Afghanistan, on which Iran emphasized the need for mutual coordination.

