We continue on Julio Velasco's path: Piazza

The Italian coach has signed a two-year contract with the Islamic Republic of Iran Volleyball Federation (IRIVF), with an option to extend the deal for an additional two years, Tehran Times reported.

In a meeting attended by the president of the volleyball federation, Milad Taghavi, and members of the media at the federation’s headquarters in Tehran, Piazza expressed his hope for success in his new position.

“First of all, I would like to thank the federation for giving me the opportunity to work as Iran’s coach. I want to rebuild many aspects of the team, which is why I am here. I will continue on Julio Velasco's path with the national team. Velasco changed the way the world viewed volleyball and did the same for Italy. I want to undertake this important task with Iran,” Piazza said.

“I will do my best to elevate the level of Iranian volleyball, and my assistant, Tomaso Totolo, will help me achieve that. Iran has many quality players, some of whom have the potential to play in the best volleyball leagues. We will begin our work in May, and then we will determine our direction.”

“The door to the national team is always open, and all players can contribute. There is no predetermined list, and the same applies to coaching. All Iranian coaches can cooperate with the national team.”

When asked about certain players attempting to exert undue influence over the group, he responded, “Players must play, just as trainers must coach. I am the coach of the team, and the president’s role is to lead the federation. What is important for us is to all work toward the same goal.”

“Definitely, my goal with my technical staff is to raise the level of Iranian volleyball. We need to progress together,” Piazza concluded.

Piazza was named Team Melli coach in early September and arrived in Iran on Monday to finalize his contract, replacing Brazilian coach Mauricio Motta Paes.

