Donald Trump to be sworn in as 47th US President

The Capital One arena was filling up fast - probably about two thirds full now as the incoming president et al arrived at the Capitol for the ceremony there, the local media reported.

The crowds were watching it all on a giant Jumbotron hanging from the ceiling - with big boos for pictures of Mike Pence, Donald Trump's former vice president, who of course had to flee for his life from the Capitol on 6 January 2021 - when some protestors chanted "hang Mike Pence"- over is refusal to halt the certification of Donald Trump's defeat.

There were even bigger boos, not surprisingly perhaps, for the Clintons and former President Obama.

The various billionaires, Elon Musk aside, extracted very little by way of crowd reaction - with a smattering of applause for the controversial Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green.

