Young Palestinian man martyred as Zionists raid Nablus

Al Mayadeen's correspondent reported early Monday that the Zionist troops raided a house in Nablus and arrested two young Palestinian men.

According to the reporter, the Zionists claim that they were behind last week's Huwara shooting operation.

The correspondent also reported that a young man was martyred after succumbing to his injuries while confronting the Zionists in Nablus.

The shooting took place in the residential neighborhoods of Nablus, and there are cases of suffocation due to tear gas, the report said.

Earlier on Sunday, the Zionist Israeli regime's forces fatally shot a Palestinian youth in the southern part of the occupied West Bank, claiming the victim carried out a car-ramming attack against the regime's troops at a checkpoint.

Mohammad Ra’ed Baradiyah, 24, was gunned down by the regime's forces near the town of Beit Ummar, north of the West Bank city of al-Khalil on Saturday, the official Palestinian Wafa news agency reported, citing the Palestinian Health Ministry.

In previous years, clashes erupted between Israeli forces and Palestinians during Ramadan, particularly around the al-Aqsa Mosque compound, Islam’s third holiest site.

RHM/5745311