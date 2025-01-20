Iran’s Army GF ready to counter enemy’s move at any level

Speaking on the sidelines of Iran’s Army Ground Force's Security-Offensive Drill in northeast part of the country, the brigadier general stated that the Armed Forces of the country are ready to counter any threats posed by enemies against the Islamic Republic “at any level”.

A large-scale offensive counterterrorism exercise is ongoing in the country with a very large volume of troops and weapons. In this military exercise, a variety of long-range, pinpoint, smart, and network-based weapons are used and their capabilities are evaluated.

This simulation exercise has been conducted inside the target area, so that various types of anti-armor missiles, long-range mission drones, as well as highly intelligent and precise land forces of the army, with utmost power and strength, would destroy and annihilate the intended targets, he pointed out.

While emphasizing the need to confront regional and trans-regional terrorism, Brigadier General Heidari stated the country's armed forces are fully prepared to confront any terrorist and non-terrorist provocations at any scale or at any level.

The message of the Army Ground Forces in such exercises for friendly and neighboring countries in the region is that they can work together to ensure the regional security.

