Magnitude 6.9 Earthquake Occurs in Russia’s Kamchatka

On Monday morning, the geophysical service said that a 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck at a distance of 48 kilometers (30 miles) from the Russian city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Sputnik reported.

Later, in the morning, the earthquake’s magnitude was revised to 6.9.

The epicenter was located at a depth of 99.5 kilometers (62 miles), in the waters of Avacha Bay.

Eyewitnesses reported that in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, walls and windows were shaking because of the earthquake.

No tsunami warnings were issued, according to local emergency authorities.

MNA/PR