Syria plans to link its railway with Iran's: Minister

Zuhair Khazim made the remarks in an interview with Al-Watan on the sidelines of a Syrian-Iranian seminar, where he also said that all approaches to strengthening cooperation between the two countries will be studied, the most important of which is connecting the Syrian railway network with the Iranian and Iraqi railways and the operationalization of the transmission and transport of goods and transit.

He added that his country is ready to establish a joint transport company, which will generate a lot of revenue for the two countries in cooperation with the relevant parties.

Declaring the readiness of Damascus to expand trade with Tehran, Khazim described the relations between Iran and Syria in the field of transportation as strong and deep-rooted and added that due to the shared willingness on both sides, these relations are becoming stronger on a daily basis.

"There are many common issues in the field of transportation, the most important of which are air transportation, cooperation between technical teams, transfer of experiences, and connecting the Shalamcheh and Basra railways to the Syrian railway," the minister of transport continued.

Mehrdad Bazarpash, Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development and Chairman of the Iran-Syria Joint Commission, arrived in Syria on Tuesday at the head of a high-ranking delegation for two-day talks.

As one of the objectives of his trip, the Iranian minister said that they are going to discuss in the joint commission among others the issue of integrating Iran, Iraq and Syria's railways.

