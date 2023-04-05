Rail freight loading exceeds 37 million tons in 10 months

These goods included automobiles, minerals, petroleum products, cement, coal, grains, agricultural and food products, sulfur, wood, aluminum, ironware, containers and cattle.

Mineral products accounted for the highest volume among the loaded goods with 19.67 million tons, the news portal of the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development reported.

The volume of cross-border cargo transported by Iran's rail fleet stood at 25.08 million tons during the period.

A total of 608,283 wagons were loaded during the period, of which 26,703 transported goods for export and 8,414 handled imported goods.

The exports were mainly loaded from Imam Khomeini, Bandar Abbas, Sarakhs, Razi, Mirjaveh, Amirabad, Shalamcheh, Jolfa, Astara, Mahshahr, Tabriz, Miyahen, Isfahan and Inche-Boroun terminals.

Imports were unloaded at Imam Khomeini, Sarakhs, Razi, Mirjaveh, Amirabad, Shalamcheh, Khorramshahr, Jolfa, Sarbandar, Astara and Inche-Boroun terminals.

A total of 475,613 tons of goods were exported and 362,000 were imported via Iranian railroads during the period.

