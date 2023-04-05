  1. Economy
Apr 5, 2023, 10:00 PM

Rail freight loading exceeds 37 million tons in 10 months

Rail freight loading exceeds 37 million tons in 10 months

TEHRAN, Apr. 05 (MNA) – Iran's rail freight fleet recorded the loading of 37.13 million tons of goods during the first 10 months of last Iranian year (March 21, 2022-Jan. 20), according to the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways.

These goods included automobiles, minerals, petroleum products, cement, coal, grains, agricultural and food products, sulfur, wood, aluminum, ironware, containers and cattle. 

Mineral products accounted for the highest volume among the loaded goods with 19.67 million tons, the news portal of the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development reported.

The volume of cross-border cargo transported by Iran's rail fleet stood at 25.08 million tons during the period.

A total of 608,283 wagons were loaded during the period, of which 26,703 transported goods for export and 8,414 handled imported goods.

The exports were mainly loaded from Imam Khomeini, Bandar Abbas, Sarakhs, Razi, Mirjaveh, Amirabad, Shalamcheh, Jolfa, Astara, Mahshahr, Tabriz, Miyahen, Isfahan and Inche-Boroun terminals.

Imports were unloaded at Imam Khomeini, Sarakhs, Razi, Mirjaveh, Amirabad, Shalamcheh, Khorramshahr, Jolfa, Sarbandar, Astara and Inche-Boroun terminals.

A total of 475,613 tons of goods were exported and 362,000 were imported via Iranian railroads during the period.

MNA/PR

News Code 199140

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News