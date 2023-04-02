  1. Politics
Iran's embassy lodges protest against Azeri media propaganda

TEHRAN, Apr. 02 (MNA) – The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Baku sent a letter of protest to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to lodge protest against the insulting actions of the Azeri media.

 In a letter to Azerbaijan's foreign ministry, the Iranian embassy in Baku protested against the continuation of indecent and insulting actions by some media of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Iranian embassy public relations department reported.

"After the continuation of indecent and insulting actions by some media in the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Baku sent a letter of strong protest to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of that country in which it called for stopping that process and also compensation for it."

The Iranian embassy further warned about the negative and damaging consequences of the continuation of that media immorality on the future of the relations between the two countries.

