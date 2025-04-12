Unidentified drone crashes in Jordan

According to an official statement by the Jordanian Armed Forces – Arab Army, the incident sparked a limited fire in a forested mountainous area but caused no human casualties.

Nidal Abu Ali, Director of the Ma'in Hot Springs Resort, told Roya that the fire broke out far from the main waterfall, public picnic areas, and tourist facilities.

Government spokesperson and Minister of Government Communication, Mohammad Al-Momani, affirmed Jordan’s capacity to protect its national interests and remain distant from regional conflicts.

Momani confirmed that no lives were lost and reiterated Jordan’s commitment to national security, stating that Jordan remains resilient in the face of threats and challenges.

He also called on the public to rely on official sources for information and avoid circulating unverified news or approaching dangerous areas.

The minister added that the fire caused material damage to the forested region, but Civil Defense and military personnel responded with professionalism and efficiency.

Momani highlighted Jordan’s longstanding resilience during times of crisis, crediting the wisdom of its leadership, the unity of its people, and the strength of its institutions.

He concluded by stressing the government’s commitment to reinforcing stability and national unity as Jordan continues to confront regional and international challenges with courage and confidence.

