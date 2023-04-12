Iran envoy to Baku holds meeting with Aliyev assistant

"Following the constructive negotiations btw the Foreign ministers of Iran and Azerbaijan, I also had a candid and constructive talk with Hikmet Hajiyev, assistant to the president of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev", Seyed Abbas Mousavi wrote in a tweet on Wednesday.

"I hope that the final outcome of the process that has started will be in favor of the interests of both countries & the region," Mousavi asserted

Last Wednesday, the Iranian Parliament members condemned the opening of Azerbaijan's embassy in the Occupied Palestinian territories.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kan'ani stressed that Iran attaches importance to its relations with Azerbaijan as a neighboring country in the region, and called on Azeri side to focus on common interests and not to allow any abuse by the ill-wishers who seek division among Muslim nations, in an apparent reference to the Israeli regime.

Also, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Ayhan Hajizadeh said earlier this week that the Azerbaijani side positively assesses talks with Iran and believes it important to continue the consultations.

SKH/FNA14020123000439