Azerbaijan foreign ministry summons Iranian ambassador

TEHRAN, Apr. 03 (MNA) – Local media in Azerbaijan said that the Iranian ambassador Abbass Mousavi was summoned to the foreign ministry in Baku after Iran protested to the neighboring country over the Azeri media actions.

The note verbale sent by the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran addressed to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan was received on April 3, Spokesman for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizada said, according to local Azeri media.

“On the same day, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Republic of Azerbaijan Seyyed Abbas Mousavi was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” Hajizada said.

According to the local Azeri media, the spokesman noted that in response, the Azeri foreign ministry complained about the alleged Iranian media's actions.

