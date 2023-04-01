Tehran again cautions Baku to watch Israeli real intentions

Reacting to the Zionist regime’s foreign minister's remarks on an agreement with his Azeri counterpart to establish a unified front against Iran, Nasser Kan'ani tweeted, "We asked the government of Azerbaijan to explain the statements of the foreign minister of the Zionist regime regarding the agreement with Azerbaijan to form a united front against Iran."

"The spokesperson of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs sought not to respond and instead made new accusations against Iran," Kan'ani continued.

"Isn't the continuation of silence an implicit approval of the statements made by Baku's strategic partner [Tel Aviv regime]," the Iranian spokesman added.

"By getting closer to Muslim countries, the criminal Zionist regime seeks to create disputes and divisions in the Islamic Ummah to achieve its expansionist goals," he further noted.

"We advise Muslim brothers and sisters in Azerbaijan to be aware of the real intentions of the Zionist enemy," the Iranian diplomat concluded in his post on Twitter account.

The Iranian spokesman made the comments in reaction to spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan who had wrongly accused Tehran of involvement in the assassination of the parliament member of that country.

