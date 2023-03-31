Iran warns against Israeli conspiracy in Azerbaijan territory

In a statement on Friday, Nasser Kan'ani reacted to the statements of the Zionist Israeli Foreign Minister regarding reaching an agreement with the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan on the "formation of a united front against Iran."

Kan'ani described such a move as another evidence that bear witness to the sinister intentions of the Zionist regime to turn Azerbaijan's soil into a threat to the national security of the Islamic Republic of Iran and strongly condemned it.

The Iranian spokesman also said that the government of Azerbaijan is also expected to avoid falling into a trap laid by enemies of the two nations of Iran and Azerbaijan.

Emphasizing the solid historical and religious bonds between the people of Iran and Azerbaijan, he added that the Islamic Republic of Iran has always tried to thwart the efforts of ill-wishers who seek to create distance between the two neighboring countries.

The Islamic Republic of Iran cannot remain indifferent to the conspiracy (threat) of the Zionist regime against the country from the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, he also noted.

