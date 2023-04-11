Iranian inventors win awards in Russia's intl. competition

The Iranian team consisting of Hanieh Qasabzadeh Alamdari, Pedram Foroghi Shad, Rasul Naqash Souratgar, Ebrahim Lak and Aref Farrokhi participated in these competitions.

By presenting 14 inventions in the fields of pharmaceuticals, medicine, transportation, safety, electronics, tools and computers, the Iranian inventors could manage to win 6 gold medals and 3 silver medals as well as two special awards for the best invention in two fields from Russia and two special awards from World Invention Intellectual Property Associations (WIIPA) and several statues from prestigious universities of the host country.

This competition under the title of Archimedes 2023 is under the supervision of World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), International Federation of Inventors' Associations (IFIA), the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIIPA), the Russian Presidency and with the support of universities and scientific and research organizations and centers related to Inventors held in Russia.

This global event is one of the most important scientific and research events in Russia, and the competitions are held under the supervision of the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation.

360 inventors from 24 countries including England, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Cambodia, Macao, Serbia, India, Belarus and Iran presented their inventions for three days.

The design presented by Iranian inventors in this competition has a patent certificate and the approval of the Iranian Research Organization for Science and Technology.

Kazem Jalali, Iran's ambassador to Moscow, praised the Iranian inventors in a meeting.

