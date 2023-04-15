Biden says will soon announce decision to run for second term

"We’ll announce it relatively soon," Biden told reporters at Knock Airport in Ireland, without providing further details on timing.

Asked by reporters if he had made a decision about running for a second-term, Biden said, "I told you my plan is to run again."

Biden, 80, has consistently said he plans to seek another term. He told “TODAY” show co-host Al Roker this week that he planned to run, "but we’re not prepared to announce it yet."

NBC News reported earlier this week that White House advisers are preparing to make final decisions on launching his re-election campaign.

The US presidential election is scheduled for November 2024. The previous Republican head of state, Donald Trump, announced in November 2022 that he would enter the race for the highest public office in the country.

MP/PR