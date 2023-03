Li was nominated by Xi and appointed to the position with no dissenting voices at Saturday morning’s session of the National People’s Congress, China’s ceremonial parliament, in Beijing. He replaces outgoing premier Li Keqiang, according to Aljazeera.

The 63-year-old received votes from nearly all the more than 2,900 delegates who voted.

The rubber-stamp confirmation of Li’s position came a day after Xi, 69, secured an unrivaled third five-year term as president.

RHM/