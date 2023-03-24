Pilots refuse to take Netanyahu to UK: report

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had to postpone his visit to London after some pilots refused to fly the plane with him, the British newspaper Telegraph has said in a report.

Last week, Israeli portal Ynet, quoting the prime minister’s office, reported that Netanyahu will fly to London on Thursday, March 23.

The pilots’ failure is attributed to Netanyahu’s plans to reorganize the Israeli legal system, which has sparked mass protests in the occupied lands. of Palestine.

“There is an understanding that Israeli pilots refused to take Mr Netanyahu to the UK,” a British government source told the newspaper.

According to Israeli media reports, Netanyahu will abandon his flight plans on Thursday evening and fly back to London on Friday at 04:00 local time (03:00 Moscow time).

Thousands of protests against reforming the judicial system continue in the Israeli regime's controlled Palestinian lands in its eleventh week. The proposed package of laws would significantly limit the Supreme Court’s powers and give the Netanyahu regime control over the appointment of judges.

MNA