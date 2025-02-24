Millions of Iranians suffering due to sanctions on drugs

Speaking at the 58th UN Commission on Human Rights in Geneva, Switzerland on Monday, Abbas Araghchi said that "Millions of people in Iran are victims of human rights violations due to drug sanctions."

"We have been and are seeking to secure human rights for all people in the world. Iran has always been a victim of past policies," he explained.

"In the past decades, the Islamic Republic of Iran has worked hard for human rights. By following Islamic values, we have sought the rights of all minorities," he said.

This item is being updated...