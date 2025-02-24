Enemy seeking to harm Iran: AEOI chief

Speaking at National Basij Seminar on Monday, he stated that the enemy has tried to influence public opinion in the Iranian society using various means.

He went on to say that the enemy is also striving to reduce the value of the national currency through external pressure and psychological operations.

Generally speaking, enemy of the country has resorted to various means in order to undermine the acceptability of the Establishment among people of the country in order to achieve its malicious goals.

The enemy confronting Iran not only does not regret its actions, but also has become more determined and brazen, he said, adding that weakening the sublime objectives of the Islamic Revolution is the ultimate goal.

