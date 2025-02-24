  1. Politics
Feb 24, 2025, 5:43 PM

Enemy seeking to harm Iran: AEOI chief

Enemy seeking to harm Iran: AEOI chief

TEHRAN, Feb. 24 (MNA) – Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami has said that harming the Islamic Revolution is the ultimate objective of the enemy.

Speaking at National Basij Seminar on Monday, he stated that the enemy has tried to influence public opinion in the Iranian society using various means.

He went on to say that the enemy is also striving to reduce the value of the national currency through external pressure and psychological operations.

Generally speaking, enemy of the country has resorted to various means in order to undermine the acceptability of the Establishment among people of the country in order to achieve its malicious goals.

The enemy confronting Iran not only does not regret its actions, but also has become more determined and brazen, he said, adding that weakening the sublime objectives of the Islamic Revolution is the ultimate goal.

MA/6389627

News ID 228879
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News