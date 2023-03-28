German Leopard 2 tanks have reached Ukraine

Ukrainian armed forces received 18 German-made Leopard 2A6 tanks, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said at a press conference in the wake of talks with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte Monday.

"We have delivered the tanks, as was announced," Scholz said, answering a question.

Earlier, Der Spiegel magazine, citing its own sources, said that the 18 Leopard 2 tanks promised by the German government to Kyiv have been delivered to Ukraine.

Approximately two months after the decision by the German authorities to supply 18 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, the vehicles have been handed over to Kyiv. The last tanks, according to Der Spiegel, left Germany at the end of last week and have now crossed the Ukrainian border. About 40 infantry fighting vehicles Marder also arrived in the combat zone. The German government keeps the exact route of arms supplies secret for security reasons, the magazine says.

Initially, Germany promised to supply 14 Leopard 2A6 tanks to Ukraine. However, there were not enough models for a tank battalion, and Berlin decided to send four more vehicles to Kyiv, TASS reported.

