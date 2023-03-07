Intelligence forces should be ready for schools incidents

Ebrahim Raeisi made the comments in a meeting with the managers and officials of the Iranian intelligence ministry on Tuesday.

The president noted that because of the progress that the country has made in different fields, it has been exposed to different threats by the enemies which require preparations and preemptive measures by the intelligence forces.

He underscored that the threats against some schoolgirls are part of the enemy's hybrid war which is aimed at destabilizing the country, urging for intensifying efforts by different apparatuses to confront the enemy's new form of war.

Raeisi urged the intelligence forces to double efforts to identify the perpetrators and take preventive and preemptive measures in relation to schoolgirls poisoning cases in cooperation with other security apparatuses to tackle the problem and increase public trust in their apparatuses.

Speaking in the same ceremony, Intelligence Minister Khatib noted that the enemy is waging a hybrid war against the country but it has been defeated through the efforts of the intelligence forces and other security apparatuses in the country.

"The enemy tried hard to turn the recent riots into a full-scale war in different ethnic, religious and other fronts, but it failed with the measures and efforts of various apparatuses, especially intelligence forces and today, the enemies admit to their failure and are desperate," the intelligence minister said.

MNA/FNA14011216000730