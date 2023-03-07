Interior ministry issues statement on schoolgirls poisonings

In a statement on Tuesday evening, the Iranian interior ministry said that in cooperation with different security apparatuses, some foreign-related agents were arrested for poisoning some schools in a number of cities across the country.

The statement said in cooperation with the country's IRGC and Police as well as intelligence apparatuses in the provinces of Khuzestan, West Azarbaijan, Fars, Kermanshah, Khorasan and Alborz a number of individuals who supplied and released "inflammatory agents " among students were identified and arrested.

It further said that the security and intelligence forces found out that in a team of four individuals that were detained for the act of the crime against schoolgirls, three of them had previously been detained during the recent foreign-backed riots for their prominent roles in the autumn riots in the country.

According to the interior ministry, one of the detained individuals had given the material to release it among schoolgirls and then filmed the affected students in both schools and later in the hospital, followed by sending the videos to the foreign-based anti-Iran TV channels to publish the films with the aim of spreading panic in the society.

The Interior Ministry further assured the noble Iranian nation that it will bring to justice those who threatened mental health in the society by their cowardly actions against teenage schoolgirls.

The ministry further said that after conducting further investigation, it will inform the public about its other findings.

MNA/IRN85050922