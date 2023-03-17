Iran's agrifood exports hit $4.5 billion

The figures indicate a decline of 9.5% in tonnage and 4.44% in value compared with last year's corresponding period.

Pistachio topped the list of exports in terms of value with $367.35 million. Milk powder was the second major export commodity in terms of value with $286.16 million, followed by tomato worth $283.64 million, dates worth $261.78 million and watermelon worth $183.65 million, Financial Tribune reported.

In terms of tonnage, watermelon topped the list with 840,350 tons, which was followed by 610,170 tons of tomato, 549,220 tons of apple, 393,650 tons of onion, shallot and garlic, and 309,260 tons of dates.

MNA/PR