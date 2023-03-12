Iran’s oil exports up 0.57 mln bpd from 2020: Owji

Javad Owji said on Sunday that Iran had exported some 190 million more oil barrels in the 11 months to late February compared to the same period running to February 2021.

The figure represents an increase of nearly 0.57 million bpd in Iranian oil exports over much of last year and in early 2022 compared to figures reported in 2020.

The data also confirm reports by international tanker tracking services released in January showing that Iranian oil exports had reached records not seen since the US imposed sanctions on Iran in May 2018.

The reports suggested that Iran had been able to supply up to 1.2 million bpd of oil, mainly to private buyers in China, in early 2023.

Owji said that 83 million more oil barrels were exported from Iran in the current calendar year starting late March 2022 compared to the same period running from March 2021 to February 2022, Press TV reported.

“Currently, the highest level of oil sales since 2018 has become possible,” said the minister, adding that Iran has collected all payments related to its oil exports despite US restrictions on the country's access to global banking services.

He also said that Iran’s gas exports increased by 15% in 2022-23 compared to the previous calendar year, adding that the country has sold some $14 billion worth of petrochemical and petroleum products over the period, including some $6.5 billion worth of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

