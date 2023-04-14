Iran's pistachio exports to Spain accelerated by 58% in 2022

Spain’s total pistachio trade stood at €161.6 million in 2022, of which €30.36 million belonged to exports and €131.24 million to imports, which indicates that the country recorded a pistachio trade deficit of €100.87 million last year.

Italy with €7.56 million, France with €6.8 million, Germany with €3.18 million, the Netherlands with €2.15 million and Portugal with €1.57 million were the main export destinations of Spanish pistachio, Financial Tribune reported.

The US with €93.2 million, Iran with €23 million, Germany with €9.45 million, China with €1.37 million and the UAE with €762,920 were the main pistachio exporters to Spain.

Iran’s overall pistachio exports have been on a decline since fiscal 2007-08 when exports of the products reached 265,000 tons.

MNA/PR