Iran's trade with neighbors tops $52 billion

New data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration show that Iran traded 86.84 million tons of goods worth $52.93 billion, excluding crude oil exports, with 15 neighboring countries that share land or sea borders, from the beginning of the current Iranian year on March 21, 2022, to the end of the 11th month of the year on Feb. 19, 2023.

This indicates a 5.87% fall in terms of weight, but a 14.44% rise in terms of value compared with the corresponding period of the year before.

The UAE was the main trade partner of Iran during the period with 21.99 million tons (up 3.26%) worth $21.75 billion (up 15.71%). It was followed by Turkey with 16.54 million tons (down 11.92%) worth $12.5 billion (up 21.24%) and Iraq with 25.45 million tons (down 16.16%) worth $9.58 billion (up 3.45%), Financial Tribune reported.

Iran’s exports to its neighbors stood at 67.49 million tons worth $27.52 billion, registering a 3.93% decline in terms of weight, but a 16.95% rise in value year-on-year.

MNA/PR