Iran's trade with SCO surpasses $37 billion

The latest data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration show that Iran’s trade with Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s member states, excluding crude oil exports, stood at 47.47 million tons worth $37.32 billion during the first 11 months of the current Iranian year (March 21, 2022-Feb. 19), indicating a 2.91% fall in terms of weight, but a 14.11% rise in value compared with last year’s corresponding period.

China with 32.21 million tons worth $14.2 billion was Iran’s main trade partner among SCO member states during the period. It was followed by India with 6.64 million tons worth $2.59 billion and Russia with 3.36 million tons worth $1.3 billion, Financial Tribune reported.

Iranian exports hit 38.61 million tons worth $18.18 billion during the period, registering a 4.98% and 0.64% year-on-year drop in weight and value respectively.

China with 28.19 million tons worth $13.56 billion (up 7.38%), India with 4.9 million tons worth $1.91 billion (up 17.7%) and Pakistan with 3.16 million tons worth $1.31 million (up 16.39%) were the main export destinations.

